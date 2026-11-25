Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 10,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "sector outperform" rating for the company. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Perpetua Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 4.4%

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth $671,530,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at about $110,181,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 37.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,384,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,939,000 after buying an additional 375,962 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 363.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,099,408 shares of the company's stock worth $22,824,000 after buying an additional 862,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $15,128,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company's stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is a mineral development company focused on advancing the Stibnite Gold Project in central Idaho. The project is designed to produce gold and antimony, a critical mineral used in defense applications, energy technologies, flame retardants and other industrial products. The company is pursuing the project through its U.S. subsidiary, Stibnite Gold Project LLC. The Stibnite Gold Project is located in the historic Stibnite-Yellow Pine mining district. Perpetua’s activities include permitting, engineering, environmental studies and project development, as well as planning for the restoration of legacy environmental impacts associated with earlier mining in the area.

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