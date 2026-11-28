Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and traded as high as $20.97. Pinterest shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 10,049,995 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.97.

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Pinterest Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Pinterest had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 93,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $2,009,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 667,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,048 in the last ninety days. 8.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,475,346 shares of the company's stock worth $141,209,000 after acquiring an additional 648,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,848,116 shares of the company's stock worth $107,254,000 after buying an additional 779,998 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 300.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,398,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,884 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Pinterest by 38.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,829 shares of the company's stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 885,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,341,200 shares of the company's stock worth $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 597,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates a visual discovery platform where people find and save ideas for activities, interests and projects. Users can collect images and other content as Pins, organize them on boards, and explore recommendations through the Pinterest app and website. The platform also offers visual search and shopping features that help users discover products and ideas. Pinterest earns revenue primarily by providing advertising services to businesses seeking to reach users as they browse and plan.

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