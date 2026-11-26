PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.05 and traded as high as $146.73. PJT Partners shares last traded at $146.1060, with a volume of 255,994 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered PJT Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $203.00 to $182.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.67.

View Our Latest Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.23.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $385.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $409.74 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 10.50%. PJT Partners's revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 7.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. PJT Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in PJT Partners by 79.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,478,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $223,123,000 after acquiring an additional 653,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $28,397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 49.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,980 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,062 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a global, advisory-focused investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to corporations, financial sponsors, governments and other institutions. Its services include advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital structure and other strategic matters, as well as restructuring and special situations. Through its Park Hill business, the firm also advises on and raises capital for alternative investment funds and provides secondary advisory services. PJT serves clients across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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