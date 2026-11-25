Shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) were up 5.9% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $0.9732 and last traded at $0.9860. Approximately 87,540,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 70,948,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9314.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plug Power from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Plug Power from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 101,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,672.86. The trade was a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,247 shares of company stock valued at $524,040. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,032,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $498,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,939,194 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,014,270 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 15,537,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,134,913 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $40,971,000 after buying an additional 12,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,189,617 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $27,528,000 after buying an additional 6,491,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $6,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company's stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen fuel cell and hydrogen-generation solutions for businesses seeking alternatives to conventional power and fuel sources. Its offerings include fuel cell systems, electrolyzers that produce hydrogen, hydrogen storage and handling equipment, and related infrastructure and services. The company's products are used in applications such as material-handling equipment, including warehouse forklifts, as well as stationary power and other industrial and mobility uses. Plug also supplies hydrogen and supports customers with installation, maintenance, and fueling solutions.

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