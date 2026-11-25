PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.2560, with a volume of 75,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FINV shares. Weiss Ratings lowered PPDAI Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded PPDAI Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.10 to $4.10 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPDAI Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Price Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $566.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.91 million during the quarter. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 14.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPDAI Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,232,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 88,000 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,206 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PPDAI Group during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group, now known as FinVolution Group, operates an online consumer finance platform that connects individual borrowers with financial institutions and other funding partners. The company uses technology and data analytics to support borrower assessment, risk management and loan facilitation. Founded in China, the company has expanded beyond its home market into countries in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and the Philippines. Its platform serves consumers seeking credit and partners seeking technology-enabled access to consumer lending opportunities.

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