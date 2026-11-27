PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.79. PPDAI Group shares last traded at $2.4450, with a volume of 234,893 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FINV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of PPDAI Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.10 to $4.10 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PPDAI Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FINV

PPDAI Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $582.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31. The business's 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.51 million during the quarter. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in PPDAI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 88,000 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company's stock.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group, now known as FinVolution Group, operates an online consumer finance platform that connects individual borrowers with financial institutions and other funding partners. The company uses technology and data analytics to support borrower assessment, risk management and loan facilitation. Founded in China, the company has expanded beyond its home market into countries in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and the Philippines. Its platform serves consumers seeking credit and partners seeking technology-enabled access to consumer lending opportunities.

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