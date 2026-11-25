PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $196.96 and last traded at $196.95, with a volume of 1,167,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.00.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays cut PTC from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered PTC from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.06.

Read Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50 day moving average price is $180.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.36.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $673.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.56 million. PTC had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 37.80%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $342,562.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,307,414.25. This represents a 20.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PTC by 25.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc. develops software that helps manufacturers design, build, operate and service products. Its offerings support computer-aided design (CAD), product lifecycle management (PLM), application lifecycle management and industrial connectivity, helping companies manage product data and coordinate work across engineering and manufacturing. PTC's products include Creo for 3D CAD, Windchill for PLM, Codebeamer for application lifecycle management, and ThingWorx for industrial connectivity and application development.

Further Reading

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