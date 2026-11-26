Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.17 and traded as high as $19.57. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 259,980 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $501.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $497.51 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $117,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,493,977.68. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the construction company's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,245,416 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 564,281 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 33.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,578 shares of the construction company's stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation is a manufacturer of components used in residential and commercial building products. Its offerings serve window, door, and cabinet makers, with products that include window and door components, screens, hardware, seals and weatherstripping, insulated-glass components, and cabinet doors and related parts. The company sells to manufacturers and other customers in the building-products supply chain. Its operations serve markets in North America and internationally, providing components used in both new construction and renovation projects.

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