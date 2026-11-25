Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.0690, with a volume of 301,199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Get Quantum Computing alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QUBT. Wall Street Zen cut Quantum Computing from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Quantum Computing from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Trading Down 6.1%

The firm has a market cap of $931.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quantum Computing Inc. will post -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUBT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,020,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 16.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,328 shares of the company's stock worth $32,316,000 after acquiring an additional 532,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the second quarter worth $19,164,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 35.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317,352 shares of the company's stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 345,750 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the second quarter worth $9,700,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) develops quantum computing hardware and software, with a focus on photonics and systems designed to operate at room temperature. The company aims to make quantum technology more accessible for commercial and research applications. Its offerings include the Dirac quantum computing systems and software for optimization problems. QCi also develops photonic technologies for applications such as quantum sensing and cybersecurity. The company serves customers and organizations pursuing quantum computing and related technologies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quantum Computing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quantum Computing wasn't on the list.

While Quantum Computing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report