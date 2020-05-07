Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Up 7.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares rose 7.8% on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $170.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quidel traded as high as $163.48 and last traded at $153.48, approximately 1,122,360 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 504,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.31.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,620,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,670,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,194,054 shares of the company's stock worth $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,434 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Quidel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,791 shares of the company's stock worth $77,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company's 50 day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm's revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

