Reformation Inc. (NYSE:REF - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday. The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 4,876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reformation from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Reformation in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Reformation from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Reformation to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Reformation in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REF

Reformation Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2,007.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62.

Reformation (NYSE:REF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reformation Inc. will post 0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reformation

In related news, major shareholder Scsp Refo sold 149,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $2,086,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,942,153 shares in the company, valued at $403,743,034.35. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yael Aflalo sold 60,298 shares of Reformation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $841,157.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,665,505 shares in the company, valued at $162,733,794.75. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reformation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Reformation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reformation during the third quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reformation in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Permira Holdings LTD bought a new stake in Reformation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,464,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Reformation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,467,000.

About Reformation

Reformation is a Los Angeles-based fashion company that designs and sells women's clothing and accessories. Its offerings include dresses, tops, denim, outerwear, footwear, handbags and bridal styles, sold through its website and retail stores. Founded in 2009 by Yael Aflalo, the company built its brand around combining contemporary fashion with efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its products and operations. Reformation serves customers in the United States and internationally through its online business and stores.

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