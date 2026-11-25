RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $107.29 and last traded at $109.1710. Approximately 355,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 981,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.45.

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Key Headlines Impacting RH

These are some of the RH headlines that stood out recently:

Negative Sentiment: Investors bought 6,843 RH put options on Wednesday, 77% above the typical daily volume. That increase may reflect greater demand for downside protection or bearish speculation. RH market information

Investors bought 6,843 RH put options on Wednesday, 77% above the typical daily volume. That increase may reflect greater demand for downside protection or bearish speculation. Negative Sentiment: A recent report noted RH had declined in the prior trading session, adding to the cautious backdrop. Zacks report on RH

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RH from $164.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RH from $212.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RH from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Up 9.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.75.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 132.79%. The business had revenue of $922.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. RH's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,389,760. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of RH by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 852.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is a luxury home-furnishings company. It offers furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs, bath and outdoor products, décor, and related design services for residential and commercial spaces. The company sells through its website, catalogs and design-focused retail galleries, which may include restaurants and other hospitality features. RH serves customers primarily in the United States and Canada and has also established a presence in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, the company adopted the RH name in 2012.

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