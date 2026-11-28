Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $9.06. Rithm Capital shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 3,836,413 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rithm Capital from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rithm Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Rithm Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on RITM

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 20.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Rithm Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Insider Transactions at Rithm Capital

In other news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $951,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 81,281 shares in the company, valued at $772,982.31. This trade represents a 55.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,830,364 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $123,505,000 after buying an additional 2,214,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,982,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,354,000 after acquiring an additional 511,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $29,635,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rithm Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,018,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 184,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,974,882 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,202,000 after buying an additional 331,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company's stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate and financial services company that invests in and manages assets tied to housing and credit. Its activities include residential mortgage origination and servicing, mortgage-related investments, consumer lending and real estate lending. Through its subsidiaries, Rithm operates businesses including Newrez, a mortgage lender and servicer, and Genesis Capital, which provides loans to real estate investors and developers. The company also owns Sculptor Capital Management, an alternative asset manager with investment strategies spanning multiple asset classes and geographies.

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