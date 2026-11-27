Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% on Friday. The company traded as low as $37.62 and last traded at $37.7840. Approximately 74,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,515,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Robert Half in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Robert Half from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robert Half from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Trading Down 3.5%

The business's 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.30 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Robert Half by 27.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,033,235 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $148,221,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half in the third quarter worth about $1,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Robert Half by 56.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,554 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 91,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,502,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half

Robert Half, Inc. is a global talent solutions company that provides staffing and recruitment services to businesses and job seekers. It places professionals in temporary, project-based and permanent roles, with expertise in fields including finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative support. The company also provides business and technology consulting through Protiviti, its consulting subsidiary. Protiviti advises organizations on areas such as risk management, internal audit, compliance, cybersecurity, technology and business performance.

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