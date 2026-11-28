Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and traded as low as $37.29. Robert Half shares last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 798,001 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Robert Half in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Robert Half from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robert Half from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.30 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Robert Half's payout ratio is 195.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Robert Half by 27.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,033,235 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $148,221,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,554 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 91,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,502,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half

Robert Half, Inc. is a global talent solutions company that provides staffing and recruitment services to businesses and job seekers. It places professionals in temporary, project-based and permanent roles, with expertise in fields including finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative support. The company also provides business and technology consulting through Protiviti, its consulting subsidiary. Protiviti advises organizations on areas such as risk management, internal audit, compliance, cybersecurity, technology and business performance.

Further Reading

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