Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $14.38. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $14.2550, with a volume of 33,430,862 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Rocket Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

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Rocket Companies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.27.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

In related news, CEO Jesse Bray sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,503,027 shares in the company, valued at $103,166,621.25. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 675,000 shares of company stock worth $8,780,824. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,725,878 shares of the company's stock worth $195,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,463 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $66,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $74,874,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,795,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 37.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,104,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570,516 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based financial technology company whose businesses help consumers navigate homeownership and personal finance. Its services include mortgage lending and refinancing, online real estate search, title and closing services, and personal loans. Its flagship business, Rocket Mortgage, offers a digital mortgage application and lending process. Other brands include Rocket Homes, which connects homebuyers with real estate services, and Amrock, which provides title, settlement, and valuation services.

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