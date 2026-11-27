Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) was up 7.6% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.5960. Approximately 10,410,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 22,473,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

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Investors following RKLB have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab reportedly has more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders, while its total backlog has reached $3.57 billion. The scale of commitments signals customer demand, although Neutron has not yet flown. Report on Neutron orders and backlog

Rocket Lab reportedly has more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders, while its total backlog has reached $3.57 billion. The scale of commitments signals customer demand, although Neutron has not yet flown. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly revenue rose 72.7% year over year to $267.8 million and exceeded estimates, but Rocket Lab’s reported loss per share was larger than analysts expected. Coverage of Rocket Lab results and analyst views

Recent quarterly revenue rose 72.7% year over year to $267.8 million and exceeded estimates, but Rocket Lab’s reported loss per share was larger than analysts expected. Negative Sentiment: Recent filings show several executives sold shares under pre-arranged plans to cover tax withholding on vested awards. The stated reason may temper the signal, but insider selling could still weigh on sentiment. Report on Rocket Lab insider transactions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Rocket Lab from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Trading Up 7.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.54 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $257.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,926 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $576,674.28. Following the sale, the director owned 100,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,304,178.88. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $2,232,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 881,347 shares in the company, valued at $44,322,940.63. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,969 shares of company stock worth $30,530,320. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 137.9% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 589,076 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $41,047,000 after acquiring an additional 341,490 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,599,000. Kilter Group LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,627,204 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $2,691,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731,804 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is an aerospace company that provides launch services and space systems for commercial, civil and government customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and operates launch facilities in New Zealand and the United States. Its Electron rocket is designed to carry small satellites to orbit, while HASTE is a suborbital launch vehicle used for hypersonic and other technology testing. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle intended to serve a wider range of missions.

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