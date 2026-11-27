Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday after Desjardins downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.72 and traded as low as C$6.51. Desjardins now has a C$7.50 price target on the stock. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.57, with a volume of 765,697 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RSI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Scotia reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers Sugar

In other news, insider Louis Turenne sold 27,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total transaction of C$185,813.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,896 shares in the company, valued at C$126,792.16. This represents a 59.44% decrease in their position. Also, insider Michael Walton sold 56,200 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.81, for a total transaction of C$382,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 232,747 shares in the company, valued at C$1,585,007.07. This trade represents a 19.45% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,954 shares of company stock worth $1,999,387. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Rogers Sugar

Here are a few of the latest stories about RSI:

Positive Sentiment: Rogers Sugar reported an increase in its Q4 bottom line, with EPS of C$0.11 and revenue of C$339.49 million. The earnings improvement may support investor confidence, though the available report does not give the size of the year-over-year increase. Rogers Sugar Q4 earnings report

Rogers Sugar reported an increase in its Q4 bottom line, with EPS of C$0.11 and revenue of C$339.49 million. The earnings improvement may support investor confidence, though the available report does not give the size of the year-over-year increase. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend payable January 20, 2027, supporting its income appeal for shareholders. Quarterly dividend announcement

The company declared a quarterly dividend payable January 20, 2027, supporting its income appeal for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Scotia lowered its target to C$6.25 from C$6.50 and assigned a sector-underperform rating, adding a bearish analyst view. Scotia rating update

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$844.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.43.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of C$339.49 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Rogers Sugar's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montréal, Québec, and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operates a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic's sugar products are mainly marketed under the 'Lantic' trademark in Eastern Canada, and the 'Rogers' trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars, and specialty syrups.

Further Reading

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