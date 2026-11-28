Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and traded as high as $46.36. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 272,668 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $56.67 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Rush Enterprises's payout ratio is 24.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,619,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,916,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,609,000 after purchasing an additional 904,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,554 shares of the company's stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 85,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $47,629,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company's stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. The company sells new and used trucks and buses, including vehicles from manufacturers such as Peterbilt, International and Hino. Its services include parts sales, maintenance and repair, collision and body work, truck leasing and rentals, and financing and insurance products. Rush also offers support for fleets and owner-operators through its dealership and service locations across the United States.

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