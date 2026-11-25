Shares of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and traded as high as $37.85. Scholastic shares last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 179,629 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Scholastic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Scholastic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scholastic from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Scholastic from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHL

Scholastic Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $708.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business's fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $216.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.69 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Scholastic's payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 51.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic is a global children's publishing, education and media company. Its businesses include publishing and distributing children's books, providing educational materials and classroom resources, and operating book clubs and book fairs that connect students with books. The company's products and services include fiction and nonfiction books, classroom magazines, curriculum materials and digital learning resources. Scholastic serves schools, educators, families and young readers in the United States and international markets.

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