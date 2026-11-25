Securitize Holdings (NYSE:SECZ - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 9.8% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.2760. 437,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,784,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SECZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Securitize from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Securitize in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $21.20 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Securitize in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Securitize in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Securitize from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SECZ

Securitize Stock Down 3.3%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Securitize (NYSE:SECZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Securitize Holdings will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Securitize

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SECZ. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Securitize in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Securitize during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Securitize in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Securitize in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Securitize during the third quarter valued at $222,000.

Securitize Company Profile

Securitize provides technology and regulated financial services for issuing and managing digital securities on blockchain networks. Its platform supports the tokenization of assets such as private fund interests and other securities, along with investor onboarding, compliance, recordkeeping and related lifecycle services. The company also offers infrastructure for secondary trading of digital securities through regulated entities, including broker-dealer and alternative trading system services. Founded in 2017, Securitize has worked with asset managers and financial institutions seeking to bring investment products onto blockchain-based systems.

Further Reading

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