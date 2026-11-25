Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $105.74 and last traded at $105.5690, with a volume of 82,693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.39.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Selective Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average is $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 9.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Selective Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director Cynthia Nicholson sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $364,338.61. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,723,772.73. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,417,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,581,509 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $215,814,000 after acquiring an additional 352,540 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,937 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,731 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $56,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company's stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. Founded in 1926, the company provides insurance and related services to businesses and individuals through a network of independent agents. Its offerings include commercial property, general liability, workers' compensation and commercial auto coverage, as well as personal insurance such as homeowners and auto policies. Selective also provides excess and surplus lines coverage for risks that may not fit standard insurance markets, along with risk management and claims services.

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