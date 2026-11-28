Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.69 and traded as high as $46.48. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 1,363,698 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO David Lauber sold 19,058 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $845,794.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 431,499 shares in the company, valued at $19,149,925.62. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 86,082 shares of the company's stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,803 shares of the company's stock worth $89,196,000 after acquiring an additional 82,663 shares during the period. AlphaGrep UK Ltd purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 24,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides payment processing and commerce technology for businesses. Its platform supports transactions made in person, online and through mobile channels, combining payment acceptance and processing with tools for managing sales and operations. The company serves merchants in industries including restaurants, hotels, retail, entertainment and sports venues. Its offerings include point-of-sale systems, payment gateways and related software, such as its SkyTab restaurant technology platform.

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