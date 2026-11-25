Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $44.2540. 931,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,048,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price target on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 6.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.39 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO David Lauber sold 19,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $845,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,149,925.62. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.1% during the second quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company's stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides payment processing and commerce technology for businesses. Its platform supports transactions made in person, online and through mobile channels, combining payment acceptance and processing with tools for managing sales and operations. The company serves merchants in industries including restaurants, hotels, retail, entertainment and sports venues. Its offerings include point-of-sale systems, payment gateways and related software, such as its SkyTab restaurant technology platform.

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