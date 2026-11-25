Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup now has a $11.85 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.50. Shoals Technologies Group traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $7.0350. Approximately 3,487,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,405,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Mizuho raised Shoals Technologies Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.02.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 91.3% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 371,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 177,223 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,387 shares of the company's stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 295,484 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,268,794 shares of the company's stock worth $28,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,987 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company's 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.78 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group designs and supplies electrical balance-of-system (EBOS) solutions used in solar energy projects. Founded in 1996, the company develops equipment and systems that connect solar panels to the electrical grid. Its products include cable assemblies and wiring harnesses, combiner and junction boxes, disconnects, and other components used to collect and manage electricity generated by solar panels. Shoals also offers pre-engineered, plug-and-play solutions intended to simplify installation and maintenance.

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