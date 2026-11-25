SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.58 and traded as high as $116.81. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares last traded at $116.35, with a volume of 572,654 shares traded.

Get SITE alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $124.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.49%. SiteOne Landscape Supply's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $232,115,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,355,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,775,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,521,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,027,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a wholesale distributor of products and services for the landscape, irrigation, and outdoor living industries. Its customers include landscape contractors, irrigation professionals, lawn-care businesses, and other green-industry professionals. The company offers a broad range of supplies, including irrigation and drainage products, nursery goods, fertilizer and other agronomic products, hardscape materials, outdoor lighting, tools, and snow and ice management products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SiteOne Landscape Supply, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SiteOne Landscape Supply wasn't on the list.

While SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report