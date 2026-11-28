Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and traded as high as $17.76. Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 300,171 shares changing hands.

Get TSLX alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.9%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $98.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $97.59 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending's payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 37,571 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Burk Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company that provides customized financing to middle-market companies. Its investment strategy focuses on privately negotiated loans and other investments in businesses across a range of industries. The company's investments include senior secured first-lien loans, unitranche and second-lien loans, and, in some cases, mezzanine debt and equity. It primarily serves companies in the United States, including both sponsor-backed and non-sponsor-backed businesses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sixth Street Specialty Lending, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sixth Street Specialty Lending wasn't on the list.

While Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report