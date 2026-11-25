Shares of SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $101.92 and last traded at $103.7050, with a volume of 8,910,611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.98.

Get SK hynix alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting SK hynix

These are some of the SKHY stories that stood out recently:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKHY. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SK hynix in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SK hynix in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SK hynix from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $247.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKHY

SK hynix Trading Down 3.3%

The company's 50-day moving average is $154.71. The stock has a market cap of $791.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The memory chip maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SK hynix Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SK hynix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SK hynix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,961,674,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SK hynix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,300,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in SK hynix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,886,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SK hynix in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,201,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK hynix in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,226,000.

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix is a South Korean semiconductor company that develops and manufactures memory products, including DRAM and NAND flash. Its products are used in servers, data centers, personal computers, mobile devices and other electronic systems. The company also supplies high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a type of DRAM used in demanding computing applications, as well as solid-state drives and other NAND-based storage products. Founded in 1983 as Hyundai Electronics, the company later became Hynix and adopted the SK hynix name after joining the SK Group in 2012.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SK hynix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SK hynix wasn't on the list.

While SK hynix currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report