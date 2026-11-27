Shares of SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) were up 6.6% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $119.96 and last traded at $118.5250. 17,526,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 26,062,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

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Latest SK hynix News

Investors following SKHY have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: A report says SK hynix is increasing buybacks after a recent share decline. Expanded repurchases could support demand for the stock; separate coverage also points to a plan to return substantial capital to investors. SK Hynix increases buybacks following recent share skid SK Hynix plan to pay investors

A report says SK hynix is increasing buybacks after a recent share decline. Expanded repurchases could support demand for the stock; separate coverage also points to a plan to return substantial capital to investors. Positive Sentiment: Memory shares rebounded as bargain hunters returned to South Korean semiconductor stocks, lifting SK hynix alongside peers. This broader sector recovery has supported the stock despite industry concerns. Samsung and SK hynix stocks rally

Memory shares rebounded as bargain hunters returned to South Korean semiconductor stocks, lifting SK hynix alongside peers. This broader sector recovery has supported the stock despite industry concerns. Negative Sentiment: A report that DRAM pricing may be lower in 2027 raises a risk to memory-chip revenue and margins, potentially limiting the sector’s rebound. Report on 2027 DRAM prices

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SKHY shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on SK hynix from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush raised SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SK hynix from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SK hynix

SK hynix Trading Up 6.6%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The memory chip maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SK hynix Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SK hynix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in SK hynix during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SK hynix in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Raffa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK hynix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK hynix in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SK hynix in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix is a South Korean semiconductor company that develops and manufactures memory products, including DRAM and NAND flash. Its products are used in servers, data centers, personal computers, mobile devices and other electronic systems. The company also supplies high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a type of DRAM used in demanding computing applications, as well as solid-state drives and other NAND-based storage products. Founded in 1983 as Hyundai Electronics, the company later became Hynix and adopted the SK hynix name after joining the SK Group in 2012.

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