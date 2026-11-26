Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.83 and traded as high as $31.13. Smith & Nephew SNATS shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 1,559,064 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Johnson Rice restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $31.91.

View Our Latest Report on Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew SNATS Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew SNATS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 2nd quarter worth $89,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,204,122 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $113,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 2nd quarter worth $64,186,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company's stock.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company that develops and sells products used in surgery, orthopaedics and wound care. Its offerings include implants for hip and knee replacement, instruments and devices for sports medicine and ear, nose and throat procedures, and products designed to manage wounds and support tissue repair. Founded in 1856 in Hull, England, the company began as a pharmacy business before expanding into medical products. It now serves healthcare providers and patients in markets around the world.

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