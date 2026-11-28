Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.46 and traded as high as $43.62. Smurfit Westrock shares last traded at $43.59, with a volume of 2,105,475 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Smurfit Westrock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 2,986.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 786,518 shares of the company's stock worth $36,384,000 after acquiring an additional 761,035 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 719.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,214,979 shares of the company's stock worth $141,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,720 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 23.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 194,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank raised its position in Smurfit Westrock by 90.4% in the second quarter. Saudi Central Bank now owns 36,698 shares of the company's stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,400,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock plc is a global paper-based packaging company that designs and manufactures packaging for businesses across a range of industries. Its products include corrugated boxes, consumer packaging, containerboard, paper bags, point-of-sale displays and bag-in-box packaging. The company also provides recycling and packaging design services. The company was formed in July 2024 through the merger of Ireland-based Smurfit Kappa and U.S.-based WestRock. It serves customers through operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

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