Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.3450. SNDL shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1,873,910 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SNDL from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SNDL in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDL

SNDL Stock Up 6.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $337.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $167.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.18 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SNDL Inc. will post -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SNDL

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in SNDL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,663,164. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SNDL in the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 739.3% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,461,165 shares of the company's stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SNDL during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc. is a Canadian cannabis and liquor company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as Sundial Growers, the company changed its name to SNDL in 2022 and operates across cannabis production, cannabis retail and liquor retail. Its cannabis business cultivates and processes cannabis and sells products under brands including Sundial and Top Leaf. SNDL also operates Canadian cannabis retail stores through banners such as Value Buds and Spiritleaf. The company's liquor business includes retail banners such as Ace Liquor, Liquor Depot and Wine and Beyond.

Further Reading

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