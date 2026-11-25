Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.2810, with a volume of 1,368,265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

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Recent SoFi Technologies Headlines

Investors following SOFI have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Other recent coverage highlights SoFi’s member and product growth, stronger lending revenue, and seven consecutive earnings beats. These trends may support revenue growth, though they have not prevented a substantial share-price decline this year. Article: SoFi Technologies’ Member Base Rises: Can Revenues Accelerate?

Other recent coverage highlights SoFi’s member and product growth, stronger lending revenue, and seven consecutive earnings beats. These trends may support revenue growth, though they have not prevented a substantial share-price decline this year. Neutral Sentiment: A report says the 2027 institutional outlook presents a different perspective from SOFI’s recent decline, but the available article details do not specify the institutions’ forecasts or their rationale. Article: SoFi Is Down 30%: The 2027 Institutional Outlook Tells A Different Story

A report says the 2027 institutional outlook presents a different perspective from SOFI’s recent decline, but the available article details do not specify the institutions’ forecasts or their rationale. Negative Sentiment: A proposed 10% cap on U.S. credit-card interest rates has raised questions about lending economics. The article links the debate to SoFi’s higher-coupon personal loans, but the proposal described targets credit cards; its direct effect on SoFi’s personal-loan business is unclear. Article: Credit Card Rate Cap Might Change The Case For Investing In SoFi Stock

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stonex Financial upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a "hold" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 4.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 18,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 912,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,971,375. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,512 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $134,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 387,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,969,803.14. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,542 shares of company stock worth $784,326. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,298,925,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,808,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Finally, Osmosis Investment Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based digital financial services company that offers consumer lending, banking and investment products through its online platform. Its services include personal, student and home loans, deposit accounts, credit cards and investment offerings. Founded in 2011 as Social Finance, the company initially focused on student loan refinancing before expanding into a broader range of financial services. SoFi also provides financial technology infrastructure through businesses including Galileo, which supports payment processing and other services for financial institutions and fintech companies.

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