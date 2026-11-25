SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 54,975,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 62,974,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

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Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

These are some of the SOFI headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi is expanding small-business lending using a capital-light model. If it scales, the business could add recurring revenue and diversify the company’s lending mix. Article: SOFI Expands SMB Lending

SoFi is expanding small-business lending using a capital-light model. If it scales, the business could add recurring revenue and diversify the company’s lending mix. Neutral Sentiment: A SoFi survey found crypto ownership among Gen Z exceeds participation in workplace retirement plans. This may signal interest in financial products among younger consumers, but the report does not quantify an impact on SoFi’s revenue. Article: SoFi Survey on Gen Z

A SoFi survey found crypto ownership among Gen Z exceeds participation in workplace retirement plans. This may signal interest in financial products among younger consumers, but the report does not quantify an impact on SoFi’s revenue. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary attributes selling pressure to a wider pullback in higher-beta fintech and growth stocks, rather than a new SoFi-specific setback. It also flags credit performance as a risk to the bullish case. Separately, a proposed credit-card rate cap could raise questions about lending economics, though it is not a direct cap on SoFi’s personal loans. Article: SoFi and Broader Risk-Off Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stonex Financial raised SoFi Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 18,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 912,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,971,375. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $134,868.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 387,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,969,803.14. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,542 shares of company stock worth $784,326. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,298,925,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 34.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,205,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,950,000 after buying an additional 6,683,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $163,808,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,937,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,925,068 shares of the company's stock worth $88,306,000 after acquiring an additional 198,336 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based digital financial services company that offers consumer lending, banking and investment products through its online platform. Its services include personal, student and home loans, deposit accounts, credit cards and investment offerings. Founded in 2011 as Social Finance, the company initially focused on student loan refinancing before expanding into a broader range of financial services. SoFi also provides financial technology infrastructure through businesses including Galileo, which supports payment processing and other services for financial institutions and fintech companies.

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