SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.3850. 22,849,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 62,799,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.27.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.25.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 18,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 912,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,971,375. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,512 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $134,868.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 387,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,969,803.14. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,542 shares of company stock valued at $784,326. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Compass Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Markowski Investments bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,477 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a financial services and technology company that provides digital banking, lending and investing products. Its offerings include personal loans, student loan refinancing, checking and savings accounts, brokerage services and credit cards. The company also provides financial technology through platforms such as Galileo and Technisys, which support digital banking and payment services for other businesses. SoFi primarily serves consumers in the United States, while its technology platforms serve clients in multiple markets.

Further Reading

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