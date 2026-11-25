Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) rose 8.1% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.6840. Approximately 2,855,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,366,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 9.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.25. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies develops smart energy technologies for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications. Founded in 2006, the company is known for its DC-optimized inverter system, which combines power optimizers with inverters to help manage solar energy production at the panel level. Its product portfolio includes solar inverters and power optimizers, energy storage systems, monitoring and energy-management software, electric-vehicle charging equipment and related services. These offerings are designed to support the generation, storage and use of electricity from solar and other energy sources.

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