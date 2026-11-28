Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and traded as high as $35.69. Sonida Senior Living shares last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 235,104 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDA shares. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Sonida Senior Living from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Sonida Senior Living from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonida Senior Living from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Sonida Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Sonida Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonida Senior Living presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.83.

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Sonida Senior Living Trading Up 2.3%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $210.19 million for the quarter. Sonida Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonida Senior Living, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Simanovsky acquired 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.07 per share, for a total transaction of $496,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,357,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $111,048,894.65. The trade was a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 157,997 shares of company stock worth $5,049,433 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonida Senior Living

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonida Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sonida Senior Living by 56.1% in the second quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 1,903,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,668,000 after purchasing an additional 683,874 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Sonida Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,321,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,744 shares of the company's stock worth $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 383,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonida Senior Living by 512.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,323 shares of the company's stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 250,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company's stock.

About Sonida Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living is a U.S.-based owner and operator of senior living communities. Its communities offer independent living, assisted living and memory care, serving older adults with different levels of daily support. Services vary by community and may include meals, housekeeping, social and wellness programs, personal assistance and specialized support for residents with memory-related conditions. The company was formerly known as Capital Senior Living and adopted the Sonida Senior Living name in 2021.

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