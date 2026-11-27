Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $28.49, but opened at $27.64. Sony shares last traded at $27.8740, with a volume of 841,437 shares.

Get Sony alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sony from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Sony from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sony from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Trading Down 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.15 billion. Sony had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $60.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sony by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,614,725 shares of the company's stock worth $2,673,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,992,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sony by 111.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,563,449 shares of the company's stock worth $60,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,884 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sony by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,910 shares of the company's stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sony by 17.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,036,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 156,464 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation is a Japan-based global entertainment and technology company headquartered in Tokyo. Founded in 1946 as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, the company adopted the Sony name in 1958. Sony's businesses include gaming and network services, music, movies and television, and electronics and imaging products. Its offerings include PlayStation consoles and services, recorded music and music publishing, film and television productions, cameras, audio equipment, and image sensors used in consumer and industrial applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sony, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sony wasn't on the list.

While Sony currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report