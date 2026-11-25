SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.4550, with a volume of 467,510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. Wall Street Zen raised SoundHound AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.90.

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SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.89. The business's fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.71 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm's revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other news, insider James Hom sold 38,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $245,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,105,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,163.15. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 137,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $869,045.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,684,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,714.51. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,758 shares of company stock worth $1,828,598. Corporate insiders own 8.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Robinhood Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,448 shares of the company's stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI develops voice and conversational artificial intelligence technology for businesses. Its platform is designed to let people interact with products and services using natural speech, without relying solely on preset commands or menus. The company offers voice assistants and conversational tools for industries including automotive, restaurants, and consumer electronics. Its products include Houndify, a platform for building voice-enabled applications, and SoundHound Chat AI, which combines conversational voice technology with generative AI.

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