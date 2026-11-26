Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $12.51. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 1,075,576 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRAD. BTIG Research lowered Sportradar Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.74 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sportradar Group

In related news, CAO James Scott Ritter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,905.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at $476,159.79. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,380 shares of company stock valued at $104,145 over the last three months. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,881,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,431,000 after acquiring an additional 103,302 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,181,709 shares of the company's stock worth $48,341,000 after acquiring an additional 166,053 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 963.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,463,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,810 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth $32,811,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sportradar Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,386,833 shares of the company's stock worth $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,923 shares in the last quarter.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG is a sports technology company that provides data, content and related services to sports leagues, media companies and sports betting operators. Its offerings include live and historical sports data, odds and betting solutions, audiovisual content, and tools designed to support fan engagement and digital experiences. The company also provides services to help sports organizations monitor competitions and identify potential integrity issues, including through its sports integrity and anti-fraud solutions.

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