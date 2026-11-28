Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.81 and traded as low as $37.52. Stag Industrial shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 506,051 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Stag Industrial from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stag Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $231.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Stag Industrial's dividend payout ratio is presently 109.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth about $2,602,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at $3,444,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and acquires industrial properties, with a focus on single-tenant buildings. Its portfolio includes warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities used by businesses for storage, logistics and production. The company's properties serve tenants across a range of industries and are located in markets throughout the United States. STAG's business centers on leasing and managing these facilities and investing in industrial real estate.

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