Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 4.6% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $276.48 and last traded at $272.6640. 371,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 680,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.70.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $804.00 to $742.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $754.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $742.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $709.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.91. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $7.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 290.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,073 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,569,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,713,946,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $395,056,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 619,145 shares of the construction company's stock worth $252,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,989,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. is a U.S.-based construction company that delivers infrastructure and site-development services for public- and private-sector customers. Formerly known as Sterling Construction Company, it adopted its current name in 2022 to reflect the breadth of its businesses. The company operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, which develops large-scale sites for data centers, distribution centers and other facilities; Transportation Solutions, which builds and rehabilitates roads, bridges and related transportation infrastructure; and Building Solutions, which provides site-development services for residential, commercial and other construction projects.

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