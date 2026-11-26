Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and traded as high as $80.61. Stride shares last traded at $79.79, with a volume of 803,202 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of Stride from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stride from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stride from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Stride from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Stride from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stride

Stride Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Stride (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Stride had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $612.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In other news, Director Brian A. Shepherd acquired 12,000 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $920,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,178.86. This represents a 1,096.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dylan Haggart purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.12 per share, with a total value of $10,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,091,403 shares in the company, valued at $161,288,999.36. This trade represents a 7.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 513,318 shares of company stock worth $39,585,565 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 61.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,277,279 shares of the company's stock worth $200,799,000 after buying an additional 862,849 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,715,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at about $174,648,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $135,610,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 51.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,983 shares of the company's stock worth $75,015,000 after buying an additional 328,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company's stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc. is an education technology company that provides online and blended learning programs, curriculum, and related services. Its offerings support students from kindergarten through high school, as well as learners pursuing career-focused education. The company works with public school districts and other education partners to deliver virtual and hybrid instruction. Its programs include online courses, teacher-led instruction, and career learning pathways designed to help students build skills for further education and employment.

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