Shares of Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.4410. 6,900,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,700,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ASST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strive in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Strive from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Strive in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Strive in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strive in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASST

Strive Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 13.32.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $3.73. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Strive had a negative net margin of 2,235.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Strive, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Strive

In other Strive news, Director Jonathan R. Macey sold 6,700 shares of Strive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $203,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $246,046.80. The trade was a 45.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Beirne sold 20,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $629,012.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,845.25. The trade was a 32.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 101,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Strive in the 2nd quarter worth $16,395,000. Corient Private Wealth LP bought a new stake in Strive during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Strive during the second quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Strive in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Strive in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company's stock.

About Strive

Strive, Inc. is a U.S.-based bitcoin treasury and asset-management company. Its business includes acquiring and holding bitcoin as a treasury asset, as well as offering investment products and services through its asset-management operations. The company traces its roots to Strive Asset Management, founded in 2022. Strive became a publicly traded company through a business combination with Asset Entities, Inc., whose Nasdaq ticker symbol, ASST, it retained. Strive's leadership includes Chief Executive Officer Matt Cole and Chairman Vivek Ramaswamy, who co-founded the original asset-management business.

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