SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and traded as high as $10.30. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 309,600 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded SunCoke Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.00.

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SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $873.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.94.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy's revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. SunCoke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 65.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,420,214 shares of the energy company's stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 560,133 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,469 shares of the energy company's stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,617 shares of the energy company's stock worth $43,714,000 after acquiring an additional 98,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,939 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company's stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. produces coke, a key fuel and carbon input used in blast furnace steelmaking. Its heat-recovery cokemaking process captures heat generated during production for use in generating steam and electricity. The company also provides coal-handling and logistics services, including coal blending, transportation, and the operation of export and transloading terminals. These services support the movement of coal and other bulk materials for steelmakers and other customers. SunCoke was spun off from Sunoco in 2012.

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