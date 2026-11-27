Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $23.6690. Approximately 21,678,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 43,865,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

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Investors following SMCI have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Supermicro reportedly posted a record quarter and raised its outlook, with an $80 billion sales ambition potentially strengthening its long-term growth case. Article: Supermicro's $80 Billion Sales Ambition Could Change Its Stock Outlook

Supermicro reportedly posted a record quarter and raised its outlook, with an $80 billion sales ambition potentially strengthening its long-term growth case. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia has reportedly paused shipments of advanced AI servers to four Southeast Asian countries amid tighter U.S. export controls. The halt could delay deliveries of Nvidia-powered systems sold by Supermicro and create uncertainty around regional orders. Article: Super Micro Computer Faces Southeast Asia AI Server Disruption After Export Halt

Nvidia has reportedly paused shipments of advanced AI servers to four Southeast Asian countries amid tighter U.S. export controls. The halt could delay deliveries of Nvidia-powered systems sold by Supermicro and create uncertainty around regional orders. Negative Sentiment: The federal probe remains a significant overhang, helping explain why strong results and a higher outlook have not necessarily translated into a stronger share-price response. Article: Supermicro's $80 Billion Sales Ambition Could Change Its Stock Outlook

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.53. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 297.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 5.90 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $4,502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 337,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,194,520.12. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Scott Angel bought 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,382.40. This trade represents a 24.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $16,442,000. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,082,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,872,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,770.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,174,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,588 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,158,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,591,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 618,712 shares of the company's stock worth $24,210,000 after buying an additional 517,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,699,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs and manufactures high-performance server and storage systems for businesses and other organizations. Its products include servers, storage platforms, networking equipment and related system-management software, with configurations tailored to specific computing needs. The company serves markets including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, enterprise IT, high-performance computing, 5G and edge computing. Its offerings range from individual systems to rack-scale solutions, including platforms designed for liquid cooling and other data-center requirements.

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