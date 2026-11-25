Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.31. 43,033,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 43,961,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

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Key Super Micro Computer News

These are some of the SMCI news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent record quarterly revenue and earnings provide a strong operating backdrop, but have not insulated SMCI from the broader retreat in AI-server shares. Coverage also highlights a contrast between large order backlogs and differences in cash flow and margins among server makers. Article: The $132B Backlog Paradox

The company’s recent record quarterly revenue and earnings provide a strong operating backdrop, but have not insulated SMCI from the broader retreat in AI-server shares. Coverage also highlights a contrast between large order backlogs and differences in cash flow and margins among server makers. Negative Sentiment: SMCI has faced selling alongside other AI-server and technology stocks, even as Dell reported a record AI-server backlog. That sector weakness and recent sharp pullback are weighing on sentiment. Article: Super Micro Falls Despite Dell's Record AI Server Backlog

SMCI has faced selling alongside other AI-server and technology stocks, even as Dell reported a record AI-server backlog. That sector weakness and recent sharp pullback are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Export-control legal scrutiny is an additional risk for a company central to high-end AI hardware. Investors are also weighing whether earnings can sustain the business’s valuation amid the pullback. Article: Super Micro Computer Stock Looks Reasonable After a Sharp Pullback

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 297.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 5.90 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Angel purchased 1,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,382.40. This trade represents a 24.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $4,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 337,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,194,520.12. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $16,442,000. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 155,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 51,049 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,238 shares of the company's stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 82,820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 160,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs and sells server and storage systems, networking equipment, and related software and services. Its offerings include systems for data centers, cloud computing, enterprise applications, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and edge computing. The company emphasizes application-optimized solutions, including integrated rack-scale systems that combine computing, storage, networking, and management tools. It also provides system configuration, deployment, and support services.

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