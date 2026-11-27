Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $354.36 and last traded at $353.55. Approximately 9,481,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 13,551,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.34.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about TSM:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $418.29 and its 200-day moving average is $403.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.3663 per share. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter purchased 840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.00 per share, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,000,585. The trade was a 11.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ursula M. Burns bought 1,375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $363.67 per share, for a total transaction of $500,046.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,591,056.25. This represents a 45.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,414. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Markowski Investments purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.0% during the third quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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