Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $381.44 and traded as low as $357.64. Tesla shares last traded at $380.14, with a volume of 34,758,465 shares trading hands.

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Tesla News Summary

These are some of the TSLA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Altimeter Capital reportedly disclosed a roughly $680 million Tesla stake, signaling a significant institutional bet on the company’s robotics and robotaxi prospects. Read More.

Altimeter Capital reportedly disclosed a roughly $680 million Tesla stake, signaling a significant institutional bet on the company’s robotics and robotaxi prospects. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla and SpaceX have appointed directors to negotiate a possible merger. The deal could create new opportunities, but its terms and shareholder implications remain unclear. Read More.

Tesla and SpaceX have appointed directors to negotiate a possible merger. The deal could create new opportunities, but its terms and shareholder implications remain unclear. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also wary that a potential all-stock SpaceX deal could have unfavorable terms or dilute shareholders, and Tesla was caught in a wider selloff in technology and AI-related stocks. Reports of weaker Model Y rankings added another concern about near-term vehicle demand. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Yorkville Ives started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $377.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.44. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,456,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $49,402,312,000 after buying an additional 2,761,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tesla by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,777,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,822,952,000 after buying an additional 2,905,064 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $8,535,612,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,174,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,243,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $6,083,630,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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