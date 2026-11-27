Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $401.18 and last traded at $398.84. 26,606,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 49,067,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.14.

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Key Tesla News

These are some of the TSLA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reportedly filed to acquire German manufacturer EMAG, which makes equipment used to produce robot gears and drives. The move could help Tesla develop and manufacture components for its Optimus humanoid robots, though the deal is not yet confirmed as completed. Tesla files plans to buy German machine maker EMAG

Tesla reportedly filed to acquire German manufacturer EMAG, which makes equipment used to produce robot gears and drives. The move could help Tesla develop and manufacture components for its Optimus humanoid robots, though the deal is not yet confirmed as completed. Positive Sentiment: Speculation about a possible Tesla–SpaceX merger is also lifting sentiment. A combined company could link Tesla’s automotive, AI and robotics businesses with SpaceX, but the reports are unconfirmed and deal terms are unknown. What Could Tesla Merger Talks Mean For Its Stock?

Speculation about a possible Tesla–SpaceX merger is also lifting sentiment. A combined company could link Tesla’s automotive, AI and robotics businesses with SpaceX, but the reports are unconfirmed and deal terms are unknown. Positive Sentiment: A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone has grown 83.5%, alongside the company’s pitch to offer “more cars, less” cost. Further expansion could support the longer-term autonomy growth story. Tesla’s Robotaxi Promises “More Cars, Less $” as Its Dallas Zone Grows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Tesla from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Tesla from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.29, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,296.36. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,456,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $49,402,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,777,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,822,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,064 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $8,535,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,083,630,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Tesla by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,524,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $5,267,911,000 after buying an additional 591,243 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

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